Strike Called by Bolivian Opposition Fails

The National Strike called by the opposition in Bolivia was not supported by the people who, this Monday, October 11, took to the streets to carry out their daily activities.

Telesur reported that the demonstration called by the Civic Committees had almost no effect; however, security forces were deployed to protect the cities as a precautionary measure for the citizens. The Vice Minister of Internal Affairs, Nelson Cox, pointed out that in La Paz, there are no blocking points; likewise, he pointed out that the same situation is maintained in Cochabamba and asked citizens to avoid crowds and agglomerations between people who intend any disturbance.

For his part, the Vice Minister of Citizen Security, Roberto Ríos, affirmed that the security of the cities and the people are guaranteed to develop their regular activities throughout the country in a peaceful manner.

Finally, the call for demonstrations occurred as a call to reject the anti-laundering of illicit profits law; for this, they called to organize mobilizations in nine cities; in this sense, only ten groups had ratified the strike for today, however not all committees responded to the call in Oruro.

