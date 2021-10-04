Bolivia: President Arce Swears in New Military High Command

President Luis Arce swore in the new command, headed by General A. García Lara as the new commander-in-chief.

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, swore in General Augusto Garcia Lara as the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the South American country on Monday, with the premise, he said, of upholding principles and supporting progress for Bolivians.

The new leadership includes Air Brigadier General Teófilo Medina, as the new Accidental Chief of Staff; and Captain Francis Enfraín Frank Salazar, the new Commander General of the Bolivian Navy.

In the act of possession, Arce expressed that the military cannot have pauses because to wear the uniform means full-time duty and, the higher the rank and the higher the position, the greater the duty and the greater the dedication.

The President emphasized that the armed forces must respect the value of military discipline understood as order, uniformity, punctuality and conscientious obedience to the superior without transgression of the institution and the laws.

The Bolivian President highlighted the work of the Bolivian military in actions such as the fight against smuggling, drug trafficking, the fight against COVID-19, and in social work such as the payment of the Juancito Pinto bonus, among others.

Posesionamos al general Augusto García Lara como Comandante en Jefe Accidental de las FFAA; al general Teófilo Medina como Jefe de Estado Mayor Accidental; y al capitán Francis Efraín Frank Salazar, Comandante general Accidental de la Armada Boliviana. pic.twitter.com/A4b54z9HRv — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) October 4, 2021

"We appointed General Augusto García Lara as Accidental Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces; General Teófilo Medina as Accidental Chief of Staff; and Captain Francis Efraín Frank Salazar, Accidental General Commander of the Bolivian Navy."

The new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces assumed his commitment, as he said, to watch over the good of the Bolivian people from the military institution and contribute to the development of the plurinational State.

García Lara expressed that the Armed Forces are the main bulwark and defense of the State, so there is an institutional commitment to the process that the country is going through in its policies of inclusion.

The ceremony takes place amidst revelations that the Bolivian Minister of Defense, Edmundo Novillo denounced this Sunday a destabilization plan against President Luis Arce by the country's civic committees, who, together with the Santa Cruz government, led by Luis Fernando Camacho, are preparing several acts, among them, a march.