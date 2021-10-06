Bolivia: Over 60% Of Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Bolivian Minister of Health and Sports, Jeyson Auza, noted that the vaccination process is advancing and 47.3 percent of the population has already completed the immunization scheme.

Bolivian Health and Sports Minister, Jeyson Auza, informed that more than 60 percent of the country's population over 18 years of age had been immunized with the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

He noted that the vaccination process is advancing and 47.3 percent of the population has already completed the immunization scheme; that is, the first and second doses, the "Ahora el Pueblo" newspaper reported.

He explained that the pandemic is still latent, which is why he urged the community to continue with biosecurity measures.

The Quechua town of Morochata, Bolivia, is 90% vaccinated, one of the highest rates in the country ��



Bolivia was one of the first countries in the region to provide Covid-19 vaccines for all over 18s. pic.twitter.com/rN8O2RPOGb — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 6, 2021

Auza insisted on the importance of this process to prevent the constant increase in cases, and recalled that the government of President Luis Arce guarantees the necessary doses for mass immunization throughout the national territory.

He recommended again that the population go to the vaccination centers to be immunized against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.