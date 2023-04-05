Stormy Daniels Must Pay Trump's Legal Fees: California Court

This porn actress sued former U.S President Trump for defamation after he said that her claims about being threatened to remain silent about their relationship were "a total sham".

On Tuesday, a California Court of Appeals ruled that porn actress Stormy Daniels must pay about US$122,000 of the fees that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s attorneys accrued in connection with the failed defamation suit filed by her.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid US$130,000 as part of a confidentiality agreement days before that year’s presidential elections, which Trump won.

The porn actress sued Trump for defamation after he said that her claims about being threatened to remain silent about the relationship were "a total sham". A judge dismissed the case in 2018.

On Tuesday, a Trump commissioner stressed that Daniels must grant money to the former President’s lawyers since they "invested reasonably" over 183 hours in the case appeal. Besides the US$122,000 in fees that the California Court established that Daniels must pay, the porn actress will have to pay US$300,000 in other legal expenses.

I’m calling for the release of Julian Assange.

His charges should be dropped.

The United States of America must defend the 1st Amendment and protect freedom of the press.

It’s one of the greatest freedoms any nation can have. pic.twitter.com/DHfOk2MWGR — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene���� (@RepMTG) April 1, 2023

"I’ll go to jail before paying a penny," Daniels stated. On Tuesday, Trump became the first U.S. President, active or retired, to be prosecuted.

That day, he pleaded not guilty in a New York City court to an indictment on 34 felony counts of falsifying accounting records to silence accusations of extramarital relations with Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. According to the Court, these false records covered up attempts to violate election laws.

"The only crime I have committed is to have fearlessly defended our country against those who try to destroy it," Trump alleged in front of his followers in Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.