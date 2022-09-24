St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calls for New Global Leadership at the United Nations

Gonsalves urged the United Nations to intervene drastically to end the conflicts in Ukraine, Yemen and Syria.

The Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, assured that geopolitical conflicts can be resolved with quality global leadership, and reproached the international community for its indifference in the face of escalating aggressions.

During his speech at the 77th UN General Assembly, Gonsalves urged the United Nations to intervene drastically to end the wars being waged in Ukraine, Yemen and Syria.

He also called for intervention to end the oppression of the Palestinian people, and condemned the economic blockade imposed on Cuba and attempts to overthrow democratic governments such as those in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

The San Vincentian prime minister urged the incorporation of new ideas that would lead to renewed global governance, since, he said, the old ideas of powerful nations dominating the world justified by their presumption of exceptionalism or their riches have been left behind.

"I ask the relevant and disturbing questions: what's new, what world, and who gives the orders? The future of humanity depends on satisfactory answers to these questions," he argued.

He emphasized that the achievement of security, sustainable development, peace and an equitable agenda leading to a civilized and productive life throughout the world depends on the establishment of such global leadership.

He rejected the dangerous vanities, delusional conceits and arrogance of men and women in power, particularly in the global centers of imperialism and in the places of those intoxicated with the quest for hegemony.

Gonsalves described the challenges his nation has faced in recent months, noting the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 32 volcanic eruptions in the country, the passage of Hurricane Elsa and the effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

He highlighted that, in spite of this scenario, the people of San Vicente have been recovering and "embrace a new hope".

He thanked the Caribbean community and international organizations such as the UN World Food Program, the World Bank and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) for their support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in this context.

He assured that this type of initiative must go from occasional support to continuous solidarity in order to prosper globally.