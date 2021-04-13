Volcanic Eruption Leaves St. Vincent Without Clean Water

La Soufriere's ash and lava flows are affecting everyday activities in this Caribbean nation.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Stephane Dujarric warned that the La Soufriere volcano eruption in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines left the population without clean water and electricity.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the UN mobilized pre-positioned water and hygiene supplies, which were currently stored in Barbados.

“The eruption has affected the country’s most livelihoods, such as banana farming. The ash and lava flows are also hampering the movement of people and goods,” Dujarric said.

According to local outlets, about 20,000 evacuees on the Caribbean island are currently in need of shelter.

A Venezuelan ship reached St. Vincent and the Grenadines loaded with 20 tons of humanitarian aid sent by President Nicolas Maduro's government to assist the Caribbean islands amid the La Soufriere volcano eruption.https://t.co/Pvzhgvv0e3 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 12, 2021

As of Monday, intervals between tremors had lasted between 1.5 to 3 hours. The volcano started spewing smoke and actively rumbling in December 2020. La Soufrière erupted last Friday, and it has forced about 16,000 residents to evacuate their homes and move to safer parts of the island. Currently, 68 Venezuelan doctors, first responders, and natural disaster experts are assisting local authorities in evacuation and recovery efforts.