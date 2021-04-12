St Vincent's La Soufriere Volcano Releases 17 KM-High Plume

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is expected to hold an emergency meeting with his cabinet to speed up the evacuation process.

The Seismic Research Center at the University of the West Indies (UWI) on Monday reported that the La Soufriere volcano had a new eruption with a 17-kilometer-high smoke plume.

This volcano had a strong explosion at 04.00 a.m. local time and descent of pyroclastic flows, which comprises a mixture of ash, stone fragments, and gas.

This volcanic material is flowing down the mountain slopes and causing total devastation, the UWI commented.

So far, however, St. Vincent and the Grenadines have reported no injuries or deaths following this new large explosion.

Another eruption seen by @NOAASatellites' GOES-16 at #LaSoufriere today. Happened around 8am UTC, 4am local time.

Per @uwiseismic this is associated with a large explosion and Pyroclastic flows. The ash cloud appears to reach approx. 17km (55,000ft) altitude. pic.twitter.com/AWkqxnYBEl — Simon Proud (@simon_sat) April 12, 2021

UWI scientist Richard Robertson reported that the new volcanic outburst has created a new crater. The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) also warned that new explosions are likely in the coming days.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is expected to hold an emergency meeting with his cabinet to speed up the evacuation process and distribute the international aid that is arriving in his country.

Among these shows of solidarity is the arrival of a ship that Venezuela will send to this Caribbean nation on Monday.