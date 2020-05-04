St. Kitts & Nevis: 2,000 Residents Benefit From COVID-19 Fund

More than 50 percent of the 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island have now recovered.

Around 2,000 people in St. Kitts and Nevis have received their share of the US$2 million in aid issued under the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, local media reported Monday.

Later last month, the island’s social security department started making payments of up to US$1,000 to qualifying people, including those who lost their jobs or are on reduced hours and earning less than US$1,000 per month.

Self-employed persons registered with social security have also benefited from this aid, according to local reports.

Public Relations Manager at the St. Kitts and Nevis Social Security Board Kamilah Lawrence said continuous and daily upload of funds is being made to people’s accounts and cheques are being sent.

More than 50 percent of the 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island have now recovered, Prime Minister Timothy Harris announced Sunday.

“I must thank all of those workers who have helped our Federation through this difficult time. I pay my highest tribute to all our front-line workers across a range of Government Ministries including Health and National Security,” Harris said.