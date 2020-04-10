Venezuela Donates COVID-19 Tests to Caribbean Countries

The shipment was carried out within the framework of the cooperation relations maintained between Venezuela and the Caribbean countries.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reported Friday that the Bolivarian Government donated rapid and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests to several Caribbean countries to help them in the fight against COVID-19.

Rodríguez said that, by order of President Nicolas Maduro, tests were sent to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua, and Barbuda, as well as Dominica and Grenada.

"To our brothers in the Caribbean, brother peoples with whom we share the Caribbean Sea, we have offered our solidarity," she stressed.

The shipment was carried out within the framework of the cooperation relations maintained by the South American nation with these countries. It will contribute to strengthening the use of these tools in their respective health systems to detect possible cases of COVID-19 contagions.

St. Vincent & the Grenadines receives 3,000 rapid test kits from Venezuela. Venezuela is sharing supplies having been on the receiving end of aid from China, Russia & the UN.



Prime Minister @ComradeRalph and Minister Luke Browne received the kits at Argyle International Airport. pic.twitter.com/pNR4kiR9t5 — Camila (@camilateleSUR) April 10, 2020

Further, Rodriguez announced that the third shipment of humanitarian aid from China would arrive in the country this Saturday, for which she thanked the international solidarity of the Asian nation.

Caribbean countries have already been receiving the support of Cuba, which sent medical personnel to support the fight against the virus in the region, which has weaknesses in its health systems, as well as other structural problems that put them at high risk in the face of the pandemic.



