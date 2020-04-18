Caribbean Organizations Unite Against US Attacks, Support Caricom

While militarization of the Caribbean and illegal sanctions against Venezuela and Cuba continue by the U.S. administration of Donald Trump, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Caribbean Anti-imperialist and Peace Organizations support the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and called for the Caribbean to remain a zone of peace.

Caribbean Anti-imperialist and Peace Organisations in a Zoom Meeting on the 16th April 2020, supported Caribbean Community (Caricom) called for the Caribbean to remain a zone of peace.

They expressed their opposition to the American military and naval build up off the Venezuelan coast, and the U.S. sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela.

The Caribbean Organizations Further objected to the seizing of medical equipment, needed in the fight against the COVID-19 virus, which were bound for the region, and seized by the American authorities.

The Organizations also called upon Caricom to join with them in the call for the immediate lifting of all sanctions against Venezuela and Cuba, so that those countries would be in a better position to defeat the virus that has already killed thousands of people globally.

"Now is the time for global solidarity against the virus, not a time for war", they declared.

Caribbean Organizations will join the World Peace Council, Jamaica Peace Council, Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration, Oilfield Workers Trade Union and progressive Organisations to participate in an online demonstration in solidarity with Venezuela and Cuba on the 19th April 2020.