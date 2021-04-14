Sputnik V: No Cases of Blood Clots - Study

Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute reported on Wednesday that the Sputnik V vaccine does not prompt blood clots since it uses a different technology. This, amid international controversy over the use of AstraZeneca and J&J COVID-19 vaccines due to deadly blood clots cases.
"A comprehensive analysis of adverse events during clinical trials and throughout mass vaccinations with the Sputnik V vaccine showed that there were no cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST)," the Institute said.
"The quality and safety of Sputnik V are, among other things, assured by the fact that, unlike other vaccines, it uses a 4-stage purification technology," the statement explains, noticing that AstraZeneca and J&J are based on adenoviral vectors, which "have significant differences in their structure and production technology," compared to the Sputnik V vaccine.
It has been largely demonstrated that the Sputnik V vaccine is 91 percent effective against the Sars-CoV-2 virus and neutralizes most of the current mutations. Thus far 60 countries have approved the use of Sputnik V, reaching an overall population of three billion.