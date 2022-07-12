Venezuela and the EU to Strengthen Cooperation Mechanisms

Foreign Affairs Minister Faria ratified that his country is willing to increase its ties with the European Union (EU) based on the principles of peace and mutual respect

On Monday, Venezuela's Foreign Relations Minister Carlos Faria met with the Director for the Americas of the European External Action Service Brian Glynn to assess bilateral cooperation.

Faria indicated that Venezuela is willing to increase its ties with the European Union (EU) based on the principles of peace and mutual respect. Both parties agreed to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as energy, environment, and health.

Faria and Glynn also highlighted the need to strengthen cooperation between regional blocs in order to maximize the welfare of the peoples that comprise them.

Once again, Venezuela ratified its willingness to dialogue and peace diplomacy with the European Union, despite the fact that some EU countries remain allied to the U.S. policy of aggression towards the Bolivarian revolution.

In 2021, Venezuelan exports reached 3 billion euros and represented 35 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP). Part of these achievements corresponds to the evolution of bilateral trade between Venezuela and the European Union, which promotes mutual access to markets for European and Bolivarian producers.