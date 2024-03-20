Spanish Football Federation Members Arrested for Corruption

Among those detained are the Federation's legal director Pedro Gonzalez and a legal adviser.

On Wednesday, the Spanish Civil Guard and Europol carried out searches at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and made arrests in an anti-corruption operation.

The operation is linked to an investigation into irregular contracts signed by the RFEF over the past five years, including the one which means the Spanish Supercup is now played in Saudia Arabia.

Authorities also searched the offices of former RFEF president, Jose Luis Rubiales in an operation directed by a court from the town of Majadahonda, which is on the outskirts of Madrid.

Rubiales, who was forced to resign as RFEF president last year after the 'Jenni Hermoso' affair, is currently in the Dominican Republic.

The text reads, "The Civil Guard continues to search the RFEF headquarters! Up to 7 arrests and numerous searches of private homes are expected."

Among those detained are reported to be Tomas Gonzalez, who is the legal adviser to the RFEF and the Federation's current legal director, Pedro Gonzalez, both of whom involved in signing the contract with Saudi Arabia.

This agreement was signed in September 2019, with the company Kosmos Holding (which is part owned by former FC Barcelona defenders Gerard Pique) working as an intermediary. This deal is thought to be worth 40 million euros a year to the RFEF, with the contract due to run until 2029.

Kosmos Holdings were reportedly paid around 24 million euros for their part in the negotiation, which took place when Pique was still a Barcelona player.

Police are investigating alleged crimes related to business corruption, unfair administration and money laundering, with the operation happening just before the start of the campaign to elect Rubiales' successor at the RFEF.