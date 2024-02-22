    • Live
News > World

Soccer Star Dani Alves Convicted of Sexual Assault

  • Dani Alves during his time playing with F.C Barcelona

    Dani Alves during his time playing with F.C Barcelona | Photo: EFE

Published 22 February 2024
Opinion

The crime was committed in the night of 31 December 2022

The former Brazilian player of F.C Barcelona was sentenced to four years in prison for raping a young woman in a nightclub.

The retired footballer was also sentenced to pay 150 thousand euros in compensation to the victim.

After the trial held for three days, this Thursday, the judge announced the sentence. The former soccer player had been in preventive detention since January 20.

The prosecution requested 9 years in prison, the victim requested 12 years in prison, the maximum number of years allowed for this type of crime.

At the beginning of the trial, Dani Alves denied all the accusations and said: ´´I'm not that type of man, I'm not violent. If he wanted to leave, he could have left. "She wasn't obligated to be there."

Alves' team of lawyers presented the petition for acquittal saying that the accused was intoxicated during the events.

According to the prosecution, the victim made the complaint just one day after the crime was committed, fearing the rapist would escape.

Before the arrest Dani Alves was represented by the Mexican team Pumas UNAM.

