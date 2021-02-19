Spain's Trans Community Ready To Strike To Demand Its Rights

The Federation of Trans Organizations of Spain (Trans Platform) on Thursday announced that gender activists will go on a hunger strike if the Parliament does not discuss a draft bill on equal treatment and non-discrimination.

"We are used to put our bodies first. We have so much suffering that no one will stop us because we are not afraid," said the organization on its Twitter account.

If the law is not presented in the next 30 days, the mothers of Trans minors and other LGBTI activists such as Mar Cambrolle Jurado will start a hunger strike.

Equality Minister Irene Montero's draft bill has not been presented yet in Parliament due to delayed reports from the Justice and Health Ministries.

This is happening. Help us stop it. https://t.co/v0Ug0shMra — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) February 18, 2021

The draft bill's most controversial point is the establishment of the right to freely manifest gender identity with no need of psychological or medical tests, which are currently two requirements demanded by law to perform a sex change.

"The recognition of Transgender rights has become an important struggle. This political system needs order, which implies denying our diversity," said the European Anti-Capitalist Party in an official statement.

Besides recognizing rights related to medical help and assisted reproduction in public facilities, the Montero legal proposal raises the possibility that Transgender teens from the age of 12 can request a change in their gender definition in the civil registry.

If the draft bill becomes known to Parliament, that change could be done by the adolescent personally or through his or her representatives.