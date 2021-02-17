Spain: Protests Reach 30 Cities After Rapper Jailed

While right-wing politicians have condemned the protests, the PODEMOS parliamentary group announced that it would submit a petition of clemency for Pablo Hasel to the Ministry of Justice.

In at least 30 cities, Spaniards went back to the streets on Wednesday, demanding rapper Pablo Hasel's release. The authorities reported that in the capital Madrid alone, there were 55 injured, 35 policemen.

According to the local police (Mossos), 29 people were detained in Catalonia as the demonstrators clashed with security forces during the second day of widespread protests. The City Guard reported that at least 1 000 gathered outside of Lleida's prison, where Hasel is confined.

La policía empuja a los manifestantes y se prepara para disparar pelotas de goma. Intentan impedir que el grito por la libertad de Pablo Hasel.



¡Hay que resistir! pic.twitter.com/3QWDToIqSw — Movimiento Antirrepresivo De Madrid (@AntirrepreMad) February 17, 2021

"The police push the demonstrators and prepare to fire rubber balls. They try to prevent the cry for the freedom of Pablo Hasel. We must resist."

While right-wing politicians have condemned the protests, the Juntos Podemos parliamentary group announced that it would submit a petition of clemency for Pablo Hasel to the Ministry of Justice.

"We understand that it cannot be democratic normality that, while the investigation for the alleged corruption in the monarchy is closed, those who criticize it in songs are imprisoned," Juntos Podemos president Jaume Asens said.

In Barcelona, at least 2.700 demonstrators rejected Pablo Hasel's imprisonment, as the crowd, twice larger than the day before, demanded respect for freedom of expression. Meanwhile, representatives of the Popular Party, Vox, and Ciudadanos claim that the Podemos party is encouraging the protests after Spain Vice-President Pablo Iglesias supported the right to demonstrate.