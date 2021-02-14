Socialists and Republican Left Tied in Catalonia

The day was marked by low participation, with only 53.2 percent of the electoral roll going to the polls.

Following the count of the polling stations, the electoral authorities of Catalonia reported a technical tie between the Party of Socialists for Catalonia (PSC) and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya-Izquierda Republicana Republicana de Cataluña (ERC) with 33 seats in Parliament for each organization.

Likewise, it is reported that Together for Catalonia (JxCat) (a group that went to the polls for the first time), was ranked as the third force with 32 seats, while the far-right VOX party obtained 11 seats in Parliament.

For its part, Dolors Sabater (CUP-Unión Popular) won nine seats, Comú Podem eight, Ciudadanos six and the Popular Party (PP) could only put three representatives in Parliament.

Despite the fact that a total of 5 million 624,044 Catalans were called to vote, only 53.2 percent of the population exercised their right to vote, which represents a decrease in citizen participation of 25 percentage points compared to the 2017 elections.

Although the elections were about to be suspended due to the pandemic, the political leaders lamented the precarious participation of the population, "I congratulate the PSC and I regret the low participation," added the president of the PP, Alejandro Fernández.

The Catalans elected on this day the 135 deputies of Parliament.