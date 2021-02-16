Rapper Pablo Hasel Sentence Triggers Protests in Spain

Hundreds of people protested in Barcelona, Valencia, Girona, Lleida, and Madrid, and other cities, against the artist's nine-month imprisonment, accused of inciting terrorism and offending the monarchy.

Spaniards took to the streets on Tuesday night to reject the imprisonment of left-wing rapper Pablo Hasel. Authorities reported at least 1.700 people mobilized in Barcelona as demonstrations took place in other cities.

Under the slogan "freedom for Pablo Hasel," protesters gathered in Lesseps square in Barcelona and clashed with the local police. Social media users shared videos of the police shooting at the demonstrators and violent groups burning containers and damaging the building's facade.

According to local media outlets in Girona, at least 2.000 people met at the 1 de Octubre square demanding the release of Hasel, and six demonstrators were injured, according to the entity Sanitaris per la República.

Also, in the Catalonian city of Lleida, local police reported that three of its members were injured, and two protestors have been detained after almost 1.200 people gathered at Catedral square.

Demonstrations are also taking place in Madrid, where people in a peaceful manner marched to the Puerta del Sol. In Valencia, Hasel's followers confronted the police, which tried to clear Valencia's Major Square.