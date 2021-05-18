Spain Deploys Troops to Tackle the Migrant Crisis in Ceuta

Spain's Civil Guard reported that 1,500 minors were rescued, and 2,700 migrants have been returned to their countries. The Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska explained that 200 troops and another 200 police officers would assist the crisis.

Spain's authorities reported on Tuesday that around 8 000 migrants, including minors, had reached the coast of Ceuta in the last two days. The high number of asylum seekers forced the government to deploy troops to tackle the crisis.

Spain's Civil Guard reported that 1,500 minors were rescued, and 2,700 migrants have been returned to their countries. The Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska explained that 200 troops and another 200 police officers would assist the crisis.

#MuyGrandes��️

Guardias civiles del #GEAS y la #ARS salvan la vida de decenas de menores que llegaban a #Ceuta por mar junto a sus familias. pic.twitter.com/MyzOaB4hjR — Guardia Civil ���� (@guardiacivil) May 18, 2021

"#MuyGrandesMilitary medal. Civil Guards of the #GEAS and the #ARS save the lives of dozens of minors arriving in #Ceuta by the sea with their families."

The majority of the migrants are believed to be from Morocco; as the Interior Minister updated, it has arranged the paperwork for over 4000 people to turn back, half those who accessed irregularly to the Spain territory in the Mediterraneum.

During an address on Tuesday, Spain's president avoids blaming Marruecos for the record-breaking migratory wave but pledged "the territorial integrity of Spain, its borders, which are also the external borders of the EU, will be defended by the Government of Spain in the face of any challenge and jointly with our European partners."