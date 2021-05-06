Colombians Mobilized in Spain Amid High Death Toll Fears

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Puerta de Alcalá in Madrid with posters and slogans such as "SOS Colombia" and "They are killing us" as the participants denounce that the real death toll due to police repression is not being reported.

Colombian residents in Spain took to the streets on Thursday to denounce police brutality carried out by Ivan Duque's government as protests reach their eight-day and express concern that social media has been censored in some parts of the country, such as the city of Cali.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Puerta de Alcalá in Madrid with posters and slogans such as "SOS Colombia" and "They are killing us" as the participants denounce that the actual death toll due to police repression is not being reported.

#ParoNacional6M ��| En Jávea, municipio de la provincia de Alicante (España), protestan contra el gobierno de Iván Duque y rechazan la violencia policial que ha dejando varias personas asesinadas, heridas y agredidas por el Estado colombiano. pic.twitter.com/gU3s5qiO2p — Colombia Informa (@Col_Informa) May 6, 2021

"#ParoNacional6M Fire| In Jávea, a municipality in the province of Alicante (Spain), protest against the government of Iván Duque and reject the police violence that has left several people killed, injured and assaulted by the Colombian state."

Moreover, the demonstrators said that Duque's government has shut down the Internet in several parts of the country and does not officially report on the victims of police brutality, leaving relatives abroad with no choice but to trace back their families on social media or follow the reports of non-governmental organizations like Temblores.org.

Colombian residents also mobilized in Javea, Alicante, to denounce state terror afflicting their homeland. Social media users in the South American country say they cannot access Instagram or Facebook and urge people to use VPNs to connect instead.