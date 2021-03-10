    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Spain

Spain Could Produce Sputnik V Vaccine

  • The manufacture of the Sputnik V vaccine in Europe could begin in the summer.

    The manufacture of the Sputnik V vaccine in Europe could begin in the summer. | Photo: Twitter/ @SputnikV

Published 10 March 2021
Opinion

In Spain, the Russian embassy said via Twitter that the Spanish investments advisory company IberAtlantic "is in the negotiation process with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the biopharmaceutical Zendal in search of a Handshake agreement to produce the Sputnik V in the laboratories of this corporation in Galicia."

Spanish biopharmaceutical group Zenda is interested in producing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, officials reported on Wednesday.

RELATED:

France, Germany, Spain, Italy To Manufacture Sputnik V

Zenda sent a letter to the Industry Minister Reyes Maroto highlighting its disposition to manufacture the Sputnik V; a spokesperson told Reuters. This, as other officials have refused to confirm or deny the information "until negotiations are concluded," the agency says.

However, the Russian embassy in Spain said via Twitter that the Spanish  investments advisory company IberAtlantic "is in the negotiation process with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the biopharmaceutical Zendal in search of a Handshake agreement to produce the Sputnik V in the laboratories of this corporation in Galicia."

On the other hand, authorities from the RDIF confirmed on Wednesday to CNN that the Sputnik V vaccine's manufacture in Europe could begin in the summer.

Tags

Spain Russia Sputnik V vaccine

Reuters, RDIF
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.