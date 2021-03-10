Spain Could Produce Sputnik V Vaccine

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
In Spain, the Russian embassy said via Twitter that the Spanish investments advisory company IberAtlantic "is in the negotiation process with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the biopharmaceutical Zendal in search of a Handshake agreement to produce the Sputnik V in the laboratories of this corporation in Galicia."
Spanish biopharmaceutical group Zenda is interested in producing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, officials reported on Wednesday.
Zenda sent a letter to the Industry Minister Reyes Maroto highlighting its disposition to manufacture the Sputnik V; a spokesperson told Reuters. This, as other officials have refused to confirm or deny the information "until negotiations are concluded," the agency says.
On the other hand, authorities from the RDIF confirmed on Wednesday to CNN that the Sputnik V vaccine's manufacture in Europe could begin in the summer.
