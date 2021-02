The Richmond Laboratories' production will enable this South American nation to supply its domestic market and distribute doses to other countries.

Argentina's Richmond Laboratories on Friday informed it signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine in this Latin American country.

"The agreement will enable Argentina to supply its domestic market and distribute doses to other countries in the region," Richmond's President Marcelo Figueiras said.

To produce Sputnik V, Argentina will build a high-tech vaccine production plant in Pilar city within one year.

India's Hetero Labs Limited, with which Richmond has had a strategic alliance for over 25 years, will also take part in the Sputnik V production process.

The Sputnik V vaccine demand worldwide is so high that it exceeds Russia's production capacity despite its biotechnological development and scientific expertise.https://t.co/oPFHGatP2B — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 19, 2021

"Russia has been generous in allowing other countries to produce its vaccine," Figueiras stressed and assured that the diversification of the Sputnik V production will help address its high global demand. In late December, Argentina kicked off its vaccination campaign days after receiving 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. That month, President Alberto Fernandez signed an agreement with Mexico to jointly produce the AstraZeneca vaccine.