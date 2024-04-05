South Sudan President Pushes for Elections Be Held on Schedule

According to the latest roadmap, the country was expected to hold elections next December.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Wednesday warned lawmakers against an extension of the period of transition urging Parliament to pass the necessary laws to pave the way for elections.

On the occassion, Parliament Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba said lawmakers would redouble their efforts to ensure that all the prerequisites for elections are met.

According to the latest roadmap, the country was expected to hold elections next December. However, persistent disputes have left key provisions of the agreement unfulfilled and transition deadlines have been repeatedly delayed.

Salava Kiir's deputy and former rival, Riek Machar, recently proposed a postponement of the elections. Machar suggested last month an extension of the transitional government’s term to allow for adequate preparation for the elections.

#AfricaUpdate



South Sudan – Juba, President Salva Kiir has warned South Sudanese lawmakers against an extension of the period of transition and urged parliament to pass the necessary laws to pave the way for the elections.@RealRasSipho #SAfmSunrise @StephenGrootes #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/H0VhhNVBEa — SAfmRadio �� (@SAfmRadio) April 5, 2024

South Sudan became independent in 2011. After a devastating 2013-2018 civil war between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar, a peace agreement led to an uneasy unity government, with Machar serving as vice president.

Since then it has never achieved a consensus for the election of its leaders and legislators. Following the peace agreement, elections were to be held in February 2023. However, the national unity government has failed to fulfill key clauses of the agreement.

The nation is working to put into place a permanent constitution, an electoral commission and a unified police force, made up of pro-government and rebel factions, that would provide security to the troubled nation.

According to international partners, civil society and observers in South Sudan, April is the last chance to ensure that the first elections in the young nation's history will be held as scheduled in December this year. The head of the UN mission in South Sudan stated before the UN Security Council in December 2023 that by April a critical mass of prerequisites had to be in place to allow for free and fair elections.