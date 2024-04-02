Sudan: UNICEF Denounces Dangerous Situation of Millions of Children

Since mid-April, Sudan has been embroiled in an internal war after power struggles flared up between army chief Abdel Fatah al-Burhan and the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

On Tuesday, UNICEF officials said that the United Nations (UN) agencies said 14 million Sudanese children are in need of urgent assistance in nutrition, health, water and other essential goods.

Mandib O'Brien, UNICEF representative in Sudan, warned that the suffering of children could result in a generational catastrophe, because the country is facing the biggest child displacement crisis in the world.

For its part, the pan-Arab channel Al Mayadeen reflected statements by the official in which she said that more than 3.5 million children were forced to flee their homes since the beginning of the war and there are more than 7.4 million children who cannot access safe drinking water while more than three million children under five years of age suffer from acute malnutrition.

O'Brien also called for a united effort to find aid, seek funding and find a political solution to the war in the African country.

Sudan's #crisis is the world's largest #child displacement tragedy, with 13,000 children displaced daily. Beyond the #conflict, malnutrition and a collapsing #health system pose a greater threat, with 17.7M acutely food insecure & 19M out of school. This must stop! #ForEveryChild pic.twitter.com/9JazVH4rm3 — Jeremy Hopkins (@JeremyUNICEF) April 2, 2024

In Sudan, where a military coup d'état took place in 2021 and another in 2019, a war raged that killed thousands of civilians, including some 15,000 in the West Darfur region alone, and displaced some seven million people, according to the United Nations.