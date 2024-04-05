Opposition forces “Tgadum” discussed Sudan's crisis

All the components of the coalition agreed in their rejection of the former regime's participation, the dissolved National Congress in its current form.

The new opposition forces known as Tgadum "means progress in Arabic" outlined on Thursday, during their April 2-4 meeting in Addis Ababa, a comprehensive vision to end the ongoing war and rebuild the Sudanese state.

These meetings culminated in a vision document proposing a path towards lasting peace and national reconstruction. This comes amid warnings of potential fragmentation and warlord control if the conflict persists. It tackled urgent issues like the humanitarian truce to address immediate needs and alleviate civilian suffering, as well as comprehensive ceasefire and confidence building.

Sudan's Coordination Alliance of Democratic Civil Forces, known as Tgadum, is composed of several parties and civil organizations. Its members stressed the importance of civil society participation in the negotiations. They also stressed the need of a regional monitoring, in order to oversee the ceasefire, the humanitarian aid delivery, and a safe passage for civilians.

All component of the coalition agreed on their rejection of the former regime’s participation, the dissolved National Congress in its current form. The statement emphasizes that the party’s refusal to dismantle its military, security, and political apparatus renders it incompatible with a democratic transition.

April marks one year of war in Sudan. I'm deeply concerned by the loss of lives and livelihoods. Social justice is at the heart of durable peace, and the ILO stands ready to work with our @UN partners to support social protection, decent work, & social justice for Sudan’s people. — Gilbert F. Houngbo (@GilbertFHoungbo) April 5, 2024

The coalition highlights the importance of addressing the influence of the Islamic Movement and the National Congress within state institutions, particularly the military and security forces. Dismantling these entrenched structures is seen as crucial to achieving a successful democratic transition.

Tagadum also expresses openness to other political actors and individuals who have demonstrably embraced the December Revolution’s ideals and objectives.

The agenda of the meeting discusses various aspects of the country due to the conflict, including humanitarian Issues such as relief, health, and education. It also includes rebuilding the security and military system, including the creation of a single, professional national army.

The final panel was dedicated to political issues covering post-war arrangements, the formation of a transitional government, the drafting of a transitional constitution, and the establishment of mechanisms for elections.