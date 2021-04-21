South African Variant of SARS-CoV-2 Grows Quickly in Cuba

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, warned today on Twitter that Cuban scientists have determined that the presence of the South African variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is growing in the country.

He warned that the arrival in the country of new strains of the virus forces Cuba to adjust its protocols, adding that it is a more contagious and lethal variant if treatment doesn't become more timely.

In another announcement, Diaz-Canel said that in the exchange held on Tuesday with intensivists facing the epidemic, the complexities of patients with severe and critical COVID-19 were brought to light; besides, he reported that measures to strengthen intensive care units in the country were evaluated.

"We were told about the need for people to go to the doctor in case of any alarm. Time is life," stressed the President.

1. Expertos insisten en que los pronósticos de la #COVID19 en #Cuba son desfavorables. 1183 positivos este martes rompen nuevo récord de contagiados. Los fallecidos también aumentan. En reunión con científicos evaluamos medidas para reforzar las unidades de cuidados intensivos. pic.twitter.com/71UEiND08C — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 21, 2021

"Experts insist that #COVID19 forecasts in #Cuba are unfavorable. 1,183 positives this Tuesday broke a new record of infected people. Deaths also increase. In meeting with scientists, we evaluated measures to reinforce intensive care units."

The website of the Cuban Presidency highlighted today that more clinical-epidemiological measures to contain mortality from COVID-19 in Cuba were presented during the weekly meeting between the country's leadership and Cuban experts and scientists.

The Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal, explained that the intensification of actions results from systematic exchanges with specialists from hospital centers, especially those in intensive care wards.

It was reported that among the causes and conditions affecting the increase in morbidity due to COVID-19 in Cuba are the high incidence of the disease and the consequent increase in severe and critical cases.

Other causes are associated with the fact that patients are admitted with underlying pathologies or present underlying issues as part of the course of the disease, complicating clinical management; and the acceleration in the transition from mild cases of the disease to severe/critical cases and deaths in short periods of evolution.