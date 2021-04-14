Cuba Shares Progress of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates in Japan

During an online conference held Wednesday, Cuban Ambassador to Japan Miguel Angel Ramirez gave a comprehensive and updated explanation on the development of Cuba's five vaccine candidates against COVID-19.

Among the hundred or so participants, Senator Honda Akiko, from the Liberal Democratic Party and member of the Upper House Health Committee, and Congresswoman Abe Tomoko, from the Constitutional Democratic Party and member of the Japan-Cuba Parliamentary Friendship League, stood out.

In attendance were directors and representatives of various medical and scientific institutions, companies in the biopharmaceutical sector and other areas, government agencies, the Foreign Ministry, academics, journalists from relevant media, and friends of solidarity organizations.

Ramírez highlighted the vision of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in the birth and promotion of the Cuban biotechnology industry, despite the economic difficulties and the permanent siege of the U.S. blockade.

He also emphasized the relevant contribution of women in science, innovation, and technology, where they represent 53.5% and constitute almost 70% of the country's medical personnel.

Among the reasons for the achievement in a short time of the five vaccine candidates, she explained, "the Cuban experience of 40 years in biotechnology and vaccine development stands out, together with the strength of the national public health system and the existence of a rigorous Regulatory Authority for Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) of international recognition."

Of the 12 vaccines in the national childhood vaccination program, eight are produced in the country," he added.

The Cuban diplomat also explained each candidate's main characteristics and the highly satisfactory results of the respective clinical trials. He also commented on the prospects for collaboration with other countries that have expressed interest in Cuban vaccines.

The attendants were interested in learning about the country's productive capacities to face the immunization of the population and other specific issues of the candidates' trials.

In their interventions, they acknowledged Cuba's success and stressed the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation in this area to benefit both nations.