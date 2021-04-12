Solidarity Campaign in Europe to Send Medical Supplies to Cuba

Several groups in Belgium, Holland, and other European countries are engaged in a campaign to send medical supplies to Cuba to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solidarity organizations and Cuban residents in European countries are engaged in a campaign to send a container to Cuba with various medical supplies, including immunization boosters against Covid-19, said Reynaldo Romero today, the project coordinator.

At the moment, Cuba solidarity associations in Belgium such as CubaBel and the Netherlands Cuba in my Soul are involved, as well as the Belgians Cubanismo, Los Amigos de Cuba, and the Coordinadora Latinoamericana de Solidaridad, but we are in talks with others, Romero told Prensa Latina.

According to Romero, medical supplies are purchased with funds collected or by donations from hospitals and institutions.

Romero indicated that one of the campaign priorities is collecting needles and syringes to assist Cuba´s vaccination campaigns as he referred to the upcoming massive immunization programs that Cuba will take on with its own homemade vaccines, part of the pledge of the Cuban government to have all of Cuba´s population vaccinated before the end of the year.

Romero commented that the initiative is at an advanced stage, and the container should set sail to Cuba towards the end of April, while Europe is faced with a complex scenario.

As part of the campaign outreach, the coordinator mentioned his appearance this week on a radio talk show in Brussels that broadcasts in Spanish to discuss the campaign and the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba,

Similar mobilizations of solidarity with the island were announced in recent days in Canada, Chile, Panama, and other countries focused on supporting vaccination to stop Covid-19.