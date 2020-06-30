South Africa Rejects Israel's Annexation of Palestinian Lands

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli plan for the annexation of areas of Palestinian territory in the West Bank and Jordan Valley from July.

"Israel’s annexation plans represent a unilateral negation of the two-state solution and are opposed by most countries,” Foreign Affairs Minister Naledi Pandor said through a statement.

“Annexation would constitute a most serious violation of international law, undercut the possibilities of a renewal of negotiations, intensify tensions and further hamper efforts to advance regional peace and to maintain international peace and security,” he added.

The South African government stressed that the new Israeli plan would confine Palestinians to a "bantustan," a term used during the apartheid era to designate semi-autonomous rural territories in which the white minority secluded the black population.

#Israeli occupation forces order a halt on the construction on two homes in the village of Al-Tuwanah, in the area of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/2ikdRRT1P1 — Ahmed Shaker (@AhmedSh72896437) June 30, 2020

“Palestinians would be left with nothing more than a 'Bantustan,' ending all hopes for an independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state."

The African nation reiterated its solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli belligerence and aggression and called on the international community to do the same.

The Ramaphosa administration also called for continued work to launch a credible, multilateral, and time-bound political process to resolve the Palestinian question.

Starting July 1, Israel will claim sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and some areas of the West Bank, which has remained occupied since 1967.

Currently, this arbitrary claim for territorial expansion is only supported by the United States.