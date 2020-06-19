Palestinians Fear Exclusion With Israel's Annexation Plan

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced that the annexation process could begin on July 1.

The Jordan Valley's Palestine people fear to lose their land and being unable to access their crops if Israel continues with its illegal annexation plans over this West Bank's territory.

The Jordan River's shorelands, which were usually used for grazing, today have been usurped by Israel's illegal settlements or fenced in by its army.

Palestinians in the area are forced to work for Israeli settlers, for about three dollars an hour.

"Either we work for them for a miserable wage, or we have to leave. There is no other alternative," a small grocery store' owner Lyad Taamra said.

These UN experts are right to warn Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian West Bank would violate a cornerstone principle of international law.



It must be meaningfully opposed. The UK should make clear annexation would lead to sanctions.https://t.co/q6ZSHd1hPs — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 17, 2020

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to annex this valley and all West Bank' occupied settlements.

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed the annexation plan to achieve peace among both Middle East's countries, but it overwhelmingly favors Israel.

Trump proposes a West Bank full of Israel territories and leaves aside the old goal of creating a fully autonomous Palestine state.

