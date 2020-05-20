Palestine Rejects Annexation and Breaks Agreements With Israel

President Abbas requested support from the international community to prevent the White House and Netanyahu from executing their projects.

Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday said his country is ending all agreements with Israel and the U.S. This decision came in response to the attitude adopted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who seeks to annex parts of the West Bank to Israel.

"The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the State of Palestine are absolved from all agreements and understandings with the governments of the U.S. and Israel as well as from all obligations based on these understandings and agreements, including those related to security," Abbas said.

He also pointed out that the United States will be responsible for what happens because it has acted as a key partner in Israel's actions and decisions against the rights of the Palestinian people.

"As of today, the Israeli occupation authority has to assume all responsibilities and obligations vis-à-vis the international community as an occupying power over the territory of the occupied State of Palestine, with all its consequences and repercussions based on the international law and international humanitarian law. "

In Israel, Netanyahu and the Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz agreed to execute the annexation of the Palestinian territories on July 1.

This project is part of the U.S. President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century", which refers to Jerusalem as "the undivided capital of Israel" and recognizes Israeli sovereignty over much of the West Bank.

The U.S.-Israel plan also calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state connected by bridges and tunnels, which would mean that the Palestinians would have only limited autonomy within a discontinuous homeland.

Abbas requested support from the international community to prevent Netanyahu from executing his projects with the satisfaction of the White House.

"We call on the countries of the world, which rejected the Accord of the Century and Israeli policies, to impose sanctions to prevent the occupiers from applying their schemes," he said.​​​​​​​