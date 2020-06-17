Israel: Netanyahu, Gantz Meet Over Annexation Plans

Netanyahu and Gantz discussed various scenarios, from the annexation of 30 percent of the West Bank to a more "symbolic" move.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has presented to his Defense Minister Benny Gantz a series of possible annexation scenarios, including a purely "symbolic" step, Haaretz reported Wednesday.

The meeting between both men came amid uncertainty regarding the shape and timeline of Netanyahu's declared intention to annex parts of the West Bank, as there’s still no final map nor official green light from the United States.

Various possibilities were discussed, from the annexation of 30 percent of the West Bank, as encouraged in the U.S. President Donald Trump Mideast plan, to a more "symbolic" move, sources familiar with the content of the meeting told Haaretz.

For weeks now Netanyahu has been bragging about starting the illegal process of annexation as early as July 1 but the right-wing PM has faced unexpected difficulties, both at home and abroad.

Gantz’s Blue and White party leaders are careful to insist they do not support unilateral annexation but want it to take place in coordination with the international community and the countries in the region, particularly Jordan and the Gulf states.

Yet, Jordan has drawn a red line on annexation and is attempting to convince U.S. lawmakers to withdraw their support for the Trump plan.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Wednesday in a tweet that he assured Jordan's "King Abdullah in our phone conversation of UAE's full solidarity with Jordan & our categorical rejection of accepting Israel's illegal annexation of Palestinian lands."

He said that the country is "working with our Arab brethren & the international community against this illegal move."