Somalia: 31 Mln USD Deal to Boost Food Security

The project aims to reach 30,000 Somali households over eight years while giving priority to the most vulnerable groups, particularly women and youth, who face heightened risks from climate change and conflict-related challenges.

On Tuesday, Somalia and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) signed a 31.22-million-U.S.-dollar agreement to strengthen food security and build residences in rural areas.

The Rural Livelihood Resilience Program will improve the lives of rural smallholders by raising their productivity, incomes, and nutrition security sustainably. Alvaro Lario, president of IFAD, said rural development in Somalia faces numerous challenges, stemming from decades of conflict, environmental degradation, and limited infrastructure, in addition to cycles of drought and flooding.

"Upscaling our investment in Somalia is very important at this moment of increasing climate change to make sure that the poorest and the most vulnerable in rural areas are not left behind," Lario said in a joint statement.

Somalia and IFAD sign new financial agreement to strengthen food security and build resilience in rural areas https://t.co/aFN9rDmvc3 — Abdullahi M Hassan (Abdullahi Yabarow) (@siigaale1) April 3, 2024

IFAD said the program will support Somalia's efforts to address the effects of decades of conflict, environmental degradation, and underfunded infrastructure and agricultural productivity.

Mohamed A. Hayir, minister of agriculture and irrigation of Somalia, said the program is of vital importance for the country and sets to transform rural livelihoods through climate-resilient agriculture. "It helps to equip the rural poor with skills and jobs to achieve food security and prosperity despite the challenges of climate change," Hayir said.

The project aims to reach 30,000 Somali households over eight years while giving priority to the most vulnerable groups, particularly women and youth, who face heightened risks from climate change and conflict-related challenges.

According to IFAD, the project goal is to address the complex challenges within Somalia's agricultural sector and focuses on addressing water scarcity worsened by climate change through community-based water infrastructure investments, which are vital for agricultural activities. The program aims to increase agricultural productivity by updating farming methods, enhancing market access, and offering financial support along the crop and livestock value chains.

Bihi Egeh, Somali minister for finance, said the government can deliver on rigorous reforms and achieve the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) completion point in December 2023. "We thank our creditors and development partners for clearing Somalia's arrears and providing financial assistance to support the country's resilience and growth," Egeh said.

By targeting training initiatives toward community groups, including women and youth, the project aims to enhance ownership, sustainability, and conflict management, with a target of 50 percent female and 40 percent youth beneficiaries.