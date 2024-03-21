Somalia: More than 7000 Displaced in 4 Days, UN

The Somali government initiated military operations in late 2023 aimed at recapturing several locations in the Galmudug region.

On Thursday, the United Nations refugee agency said that more than 7,000 people have been displaced in four days in Galmudug State, in central Somalia, after government forces withdrew from the area.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that Somali military forces began withdrawing from locations including Bacadweyn, Camaara, Caad, and Hiinlabi on March 10 without engaging in any military actions, a move that created a security vacuum for al-Shabab to swiftly move in.

"This withdrawal created a vacuum that non-state actor forces swiftly moved to fill," the UNHCR said in its "protection and return monitoring flash alert" issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

"As a result, civilians living in these areas were displaced as they fled, fearing retaliatory attacks from al-Shabab, who may perceive them to have been collaborators during the government intervention," the UNHCR said.

It said the displaced, including the elderly, children, women, and other vulnerable groups, fled between March 10 and March 13, seeking refuge in areas like Galkayo, Mirjicley, Wisil, and Wajeela.

The Somali government initiated military operations in late 2023 aimed at recapturing several locations in the Galmudug region.

These areas, including Bacadweyn, Camaara, Caad, and Hiinlabi, along with other surrounding districts near Harardheere and Hobyo, had been under government control for several months, when some regions received access to protection assistance and humanitarian aid.

"The situation underscores the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and protection for those affected by the conflict, particularly vulnerable groups who are at heightened risk," the UNHCR said.

It said civilians who have fled to distant locations in search of safety and security are now living in host locations without adequate shelter, with some forced to live in open spaces.



