Somalia: Forces Kill 81 al-Shabab Militants in Operations

The al-Shabab militants claimed responsibility for the two deadly attacks at the Daru-Nicma area in Middle Shabelle and near Harardhere town in the Mudug region. It said its fighters killed 23 government soldiers in Middle Shabelle and 30 others near Harardhere.

On Thursday, official sources stated that Somali security forces killed 81 al-Shabab terrorists during three days of operations conducted in central and southern regions of the country.

The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said in a statement issued in the Somali capital of Mogadishu that al-Shabab leaders were also neutralized in the operations from Monday to Wednesday, which took place in Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and Southwest states.

The ministry said the operations backed by international partners saw 40 al-Shabab militants killed in an area close to Harardhere town in southern Mudug region in central Somalia. The move followed an intelligence report that the group was plotting an attack in the town under Galmudug State in central Somalia.

The ministry said the second operation was jointly carried out Wednesday by Somali forces and international partners at an area about 15 km to Daru-Nicma village in the Middle Shabelle region under Hirshabelle State, killing 35 al-Shabab fighters.

Intense clashes between #Somali security forces and al-Shabab were reported in Daru Nimca village, Middle Shabelle region. Militants launched an attack with heavy explosions on an army base, resulting in fierce fighting. Casualty figures remain undisclosed. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/DOg1eKnJEF — Dalsan TV (@DalsanTv) March 26, 2024

"The joint forces destroyed armed vehicles and military consignment in which the militants used for their attack at Daru-Nicma area Tuesday morning," the ministry said.

The ministry said the operation focused on targeting al-Shabab fighters and their military vehicles, which had previously attacked an area in the region.

The third operation by government forces targeted al-Shabab strongholds in the Wajid district within the Bakool region under Southwest state, eliminating six militants, while three others were wounded in the operation. These planned operations are part of a larger strategy to flush out al-Shabab's capabilities and disrupt their plans to undermine regional security.

"The Somali government is committed to eliminating the terrorist militants of al-Shabab through collaboration with the public to end their atrocities," the ministry added.

The extremist group frequently targets hotels, restaurants, and other military installations manned by the Somali army and African Union forces in Mogadishu and elsewhere across the country.