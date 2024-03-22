Somalia: ATMIS Trains Police in Financial Crime Investigation

The training is part of ATMIS' efforts to build the capacity of the SPF to effectively assume full security responsibilities when ATMIS exits Somalia in December.

On Friday, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) said it has wrapped up training for 25 criminal investigations officers from the Somali Police Force (SPF) to develop ways to investigate financial crimes to help the government fight terrorism.

ATMIS said the intensive training imparted the participants with skills for detecting crimes ranging from money laundering and terrorist financing to other illegal transactional activities.

"This training provides a significant opportunity to deepen our understanding of financial intelligence methodologies, tools, and techniques of investigation," ATMIS Police Training and Development Coordinator Samuel Asiedu Okanta said in a statement issued in the Somali capital of Mogadishu Thursday evening.

The course, conducted by ATMIS police trainers, included both theoretical and practical sessions to deepen the participants' understanding and capacity in financial intelligence, investigative methods and procedures in combating financial crimes, and the financial intelligence cycle, among other topics.

The training is part of ATMIS' efforts to build the capacity of the SPF to effectively assume full security responsibilities when ATMIS exits Somalia in December.

Nur Gedi Mohamed, SPF deputy director of training and planning, emphasized the importance of training for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in disrupting the financing systems of criminal networks to curb financial crimes in the country.

During the training, participants also received intensive training in basic fingerprinting techniques to enhance their understanding of the role of fingerprints in upholding justice, protecting communities, and ensuring the rule of law.

ATMIS police are mandated to support the Somali security forces through specialized training, mentoring, and advising. They also provide operational support through joint patrols and protection of vital installations.