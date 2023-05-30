Somali Army Kills 30 Al-Shabab Militants in Foiled Attack

The battle came after Al-Shabaab ambushed Eritrean-trained government forces, which were recently deployed in the area. The attack began with explosions.

On Tuesday, Somali National Army (SNA) said its forces killed 30 Al-Shabab militants and recovered three battle wagons after an attack on a military base in Masagaway town.

"The SNA thwarted the attack and dispersed the militants... Three SNA soldiers sustained injuries during the operation," the Information Ministry said, adding that SNA forces backed by the international partners inflicted heavy casualties on the militants during the operations.

For several hours, the Masagaway area, which is in the Galgudud region of central Somalia, has been the scene of a fierce battle between federal government forces and Al-Shabaab militants, local outlet HBN Online reported.

"The battle came after Al-Shabaab ambushed Eritrean-trained government forces, which were recently deployed in the area. The attack began with explosions," it added.

Meanwhile, Al-Shabab militants claimed to have killed 73 SNA soldiers in an attack on the SNA base and an ambush attack near the area in the same region on Tuesday morning.

The latest attack came after al-Shabab raided an African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) military base in Bulo Marer last week, killing an unspecified number of troops.

SNA forces intensified operations against Al-Shabab in the southern regions, but the militants are still in control of the rural areas, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.