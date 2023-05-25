UN: 2.4 Bln USD by Donors at Event for People in Horn of Africa

"...over 30 million individuals were provided with assistance in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia..."

On Wednesday, at a UN-sponsored event, donors declared a sum of 2.4 billion U.S. dollars aimed at supplying crucial sustenance and life-saving aid to approximately 32 million people in the Horn of Africa.

The successful prevention of famine can be attributed in part to the substantial contributions of local communities, humanitarian agencies and governmental bodies, alongside the generous contributions of donors.

According to a recent press release, over 30 million individuals were provided with assistance in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia in response to a persistent period of five consecutive of poor rainy seasons.

However, the current emergency persists, and there is a critical need for further resources in order to prevent a potential reoccurrence of the most severe outcome.

#Africa | The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, said that dry weather will be experienced in the Horn of Africa region from June to September, amid the risk of worsening an already precarious food security situation.https://t.co/MXpJ8OmuSP — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 24, 2023

The humanitarian community necessitates the sum of 7 billion U.S. dollars to cater for the humanitarian response and protection of individuals affected by drought and conflict in the region for the year 2023.

The funds announced will facilitate humanitarian organizations in preserving a steady stream of aid for the provision of food, potable water, medical attention, essential nutrients, and protection services.

"We welcome the announcements of support for the people of the Horn of Africa, who need our sustained commitment to recover from a crisis of catastrophic proportions," said Joyce Msuya, assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and deputy emergency relief coordinator.

"We must persist in pushing for stepped-up investments, especially to bolster the resilience of people already bearing the brunt of climate change," Msuya stated.

$2.4 billion!



Thank you to all donors for renewing your commitment to the #HornOfAfrica.



Your support will help save millions of lives across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.



➡️https://t.co/6UzeiANxKL #InvestInHumanity pic.twitter.com/FhZLNQ7x69 — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) May 24, 2023

The Horn of Africa represents the epicenter of one of the world's worst climate emergencies. According to statistics, around 43,000 died in Somalia in 2022 having drought as the prime factor, roughly, 50% of the reported casualties were minors who had not yet reached five years of age.

Wednesday's event was held as improved rains are starting to ease the impacts of the drought, but they also bring new risks and challenges. The deleterious effects of floods have already taken a sweeping toll, inflicting consequential damage and adversely affecting the lives of a minimum of 900,000 individuals.

More flooding is expected later this year, partly due to the forecasted El Niño phenomenon, potentially leading to further displacement, death and disease.