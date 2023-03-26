Somalian Army Kills Over 3,000 Al-shabab Militants in 6 Months

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud vowed to intensify military operations to flush out al-Shabab militants from their strongholds.

On Saturday evening, the Information Ministry said some 70 towns and villages which were under al-Shabab have been liberated by the Somali National Army (SNA) forces with the support of the locals.

"The government stands by its commitment to ensuring that the SNA is carrying out the ongoing operations in strict compliance with its obligations under international humanitarian law, human rights law, Islamic law, and Somali customary warfare rules," the Ministry said, adding that over 3,000 al-Shabab militants have been killed and 3,700 more sustained injuries.

Six months ago, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an all-out war against the militants. He vowed to intensify military operations to flush out al-Shabab militants from their strongholds to stop extortion of the Somali people and the spread of extremism in Somalia.

Authorities plan to launch the second phase of this military offensive against the militant group. Al-Shabab continues to suffer defeats in the country's central and southern regions.

1/2 A total of 7 medical staff have been killed in this conflict. The hospitals are short staffed and under equipped. Credit: Tusmo’s interview with Medics in Laascanood #HumanitarianAssistancetoLaascanood pic.twitter.com/pAOoHwlN68 — United Somali Initiative (@UnitedSomalia_) March 25, 2023

Currently, a major security operation is set to be launched in the capital Mogadishu to ensure that the fugitive militants do not harm city residents.

The operation is aimed at protecting the city and its civilians, adding that the government wants to ensure that the people's safety is not disturbed during the holy month of Ramadan.

The government has been waging a formidable war against the Al-Shabab militants since President Mohamud came into power on May 1, 2022.

But the militant group still controls some parts of rural southern and central Somalia and continues to carry out high-profile attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere despite the increased onslaught by government forces.