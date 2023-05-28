IGAD Condemns Attack on Ugandan Peacekeepers in Somalia

The Ugandan army is yet to establish the number of casualties. The al-Shabaab, however, claims to have killed over 130 soldiers.

On Sunday, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, condemned the attack on the Ugandan contingent of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces.

"We strongly condemn Friday's heinous terrorist attack on the Ugandan contingent of ATMIS forces in Bulo Marer town in Lower Shabelle region. We convey our heartfelt sympathies to the families of those affected and with the African Union family," IGAD said.

The East African bloc further reiterated its strong support to the government and people of Somalia in the fight against terrorism.

"We must stand together in solidarity with the government and the Somali people in their fight against terrorism and in their efforts toward building a peaceful and stable Somalia," it said.

Video shows residents in south #Somalia’s Bulo Mareer town looting the remains of ATMIS base which was overran by Al-Shabaab militants on Friday. The base was disassembled by the looting nearly 10 years after it had been established.pic.twitter.com/yLzcVELJMN — Somali Guardian (@SomaliGuardian) May 27, 2023

On Saturday, the Ugandan military said it has sent a team of experts to investigate the Friday attack on its troops in Somalia by the al-Shabaab militant group.

Uganda is one of the troop-contributing countries to the ATMIS battling armed groups in Somalia. Others are Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya and Ethiopia.

