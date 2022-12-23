Social Organizations Reject State of Exception in El Salvador

“To respond to the neo-fascist attack, social movements have no choice but to form a broad front, where all opposition forces can unite,” Marisela Ramirez said.

On Friday, the Popular Resistance and Rebellion Bloc (BRP) ratified its rejection of the "state of exception" imposed by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele nine months ago.

"The state of exception works as a measure to discriminate against and criminalize the most vulnerable sectors of the civilian population," BRP spokeswoman Marisela Ramirez explained.

During the state of emergency, Salvadoran security forces have killed 100 people and made arbitrary arrests, she denounced, adding that the state of exception seeks to curb the discontent of people who are dissatisfied and affected by neoliberal policies.

Arguing an alleged fight against gangs, the Salvadoran government seeks to control the people through "permanent fear and violence," Ramirez pointed out.

In this week’s In-Depth story, @celiamedrano15 on El Salvador’s state of emergency, which began in March and has been utilized by President Nayib Bukele to suspend fundamental rights in the name of a “war against gangs.”https://t.co/bwQMgmqtgj — World Politics Review (@WPReview) December 13, 2022

“Bukele came to control the State with a speech loaded with promises that have not been fulfilled and he continues to lie to the people. We are vigilant and we do not believe in his populist speech,” she said.

The Bukele administration has mounted a smear campaign against the political opposition using public budget. Social organizations are committed to overcoming this situation in 2023, which will be a decisive year before the new presidential elections.

"To respond to the neo-fascist attack, social movements have no choice but to form a broad front, where all opposition forces can unite to fight the political battle,” the BRP leader said.