Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Shakes Several Regions of El Salvador

The earthquake was felt with greater force in the regions of Ilopango, San Salvador, Turin, Ahuachapan, Old Cuscatlan, and La Libertad.

On Thursday night, an intense earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strongly shook El Salvador but caused no casualties or material damage.

President Nayib Bukele assured that both the armed forces and the police have not reported any news after the intense tremor.

According to the Environment Ministry, the earthquake took place at 10:26 p.m. local time and its epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 41 kilometers and 37 kilometers south of Mizata beach in the department of La Libertad.

The tweet reads, "Powerful earthquake in El Salvador, magnitude 5.8 shakes the entire country at 11:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022."

Interior Minister Juan Carlos Bidegain assured that there have been no reports of casualties or material damage as a result of the earthquake. However, the authorities will continue to monitor the entire territory.

Civil Protection added that all the institutions of the country's emergency system remain on alert to attend to any event derived from the earthquake.

The strong earthquake was also felt in Guatemala, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), which did not report affected people or material damage.