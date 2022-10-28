Over 15 000 Dengue Fever Suspected Cases in El Salvador

There are 15 419 suspected cases of dengue fever in the country, with 57 confirmed and 38 probable cases.

These data come from the Epidemiological Bulletin of week 41 of the Ministry of Health, which covers the period up to October 15.

Of the 57 confirmed cases, 13 are severe dengue and the rest show warning signs. The Ministry said that 13 of the confirmed cases are children under 14 years old.

The capital city of San Salvador is the department with the highest number of confirmed and probable cases of dengue fever: 20 confirmed and 9 suspected cases.

San Miguel, Sonsonate and Chalatenango registered seven and six confirmed cases, respectively. According to the Ministry of Health, 120 municipalities in the western and central departments are moderately affected and 142 are mildly affected.

¡Cuidamos tu salud y la de tu familia! ������



Nuestro equipo de fumigación se encuentra realizando acciones antivectoriales en los cementerios de nuestro país; de esta manera prevenir el dengue, zika y chikungunya a las familias que visiten este próximo 2 de noviembre. pic.twitter.com/As8wDSA39y — Ministerio de Salud (@SaludSV) October 28, 2022

We take care of your health and that of your family!

Our fumigation team is carrying out anti-vector actions in the cemeteries of our country; in this way prevent dengue, zika and chikungunya to families who visit this coming November 2.

According to the bulletin data, the number of suspected cases is higher compared to the same period last year, when 4 323 cases were recorded.

On the occasion of All Souls' Day, to be celebrated on November 2, the country's Health Ministry warned through its official Twitter account not to take objects that accumulate water when visiting cemeteries. This to avoid the spread of the mosquito that transmits dengue fever.