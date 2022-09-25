El Salvador Registers Fifth Confirmed Case of Monkeypox

The new case is a 51-year-old man, with no relation to the previous cases, according to the country's authorities.

"We confirmed one more case of monkeypox in the country. A 51-year-old man, stable, in medical treatment compliance and in contact follow-up. Patient unrelated to the previous cases announced," said the statement from the Ministry of Health.

The Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi, said through his official Twitter account, "We remind the population that, in case of any suspicion, they can call the SEM (Medical Emergency Systems) at 123, option 4."

With the case informed this Sunday, there are 5 cases registered in the country so far. The first confirmed case was reported on August 30 in a 28-year-old patient, who had contact with people who "arrived in the country from the United States", but without health complications, according to the minister at that time.

On September 10, another case was reported in a 40-year-old man, and two others on September 18 in men aged 30 and 66.

Recordamos a la población que, ante cualquier sospecha, puede llamar al @SEM132_SV, opción 4.



We remind the population that, in case of any suspicion, they can call @SEM132_SV, option 4. I share, again, the development of monkeypox lesions.

According to the minister, there have been no major complications with previous cases and no massive spread of the disease. Alabi said the country has trained personnel to deal with any emergency caused by the virus and already has protocols for the treatment of cases.

Three hospitals have been set up in the country to treat the disease, in case of need, namely El Salvador hospital, San Juan de Dios hospital, Santa Ana hospital and San Miguel hospital.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a Public Health Emergency declaration of international concern on July 23 due to the increase in cases linked to this monkeypox outbreak.