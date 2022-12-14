Peruvian Prosecutor Requests 18 Months in Prison for Castillo

This maneuver will keep former President Pedro Castillo jailed despite the fact that his seven-day preliminary detention expires today.

On Tuesday night, Juan Carlos Checkley, in charge of the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation, formalized an investigation against former President Pedro Castillo, for whom Prosecutor Uriel Teran requested 18 months of preventive detention.

Currently, Castillo is accused of crimes such as rebellion, conspiracy, abuse of authority and serious disturbance of public peace. In these judicial cases, his former Prime Minister Anibal Torres is accused as a co-perpetrator in the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy.

Once this procedure has been activated, the authorities will be able to prolong the seven-day detention to which the former Peruvian president was subjected and which should end at noon this Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Supreme Judge Cesar San Martin rejected the appeal that Castillo's defense filed against his preliminary detention. Consequently, the former president can be prosecuted at least for attempted rebellion or conspiracy, a crime that could imply up to 10 years in prison.

�������� Paren la masacre en #Perú

La brutal represión contra el pueblo deja ya 8 muertos (2 menores de edad), cientos de detenidos y heridos. Denunciamos las vulneraciones a los DDHH y expresamos nuestra solidaridad con el hermano pueblo peruano en su legítimo derecho a la protesta. pic.twitter.com/dfh2eB1AGZ — Leonidas Iza Salazar Oficial (@LeonidasIzaSal1) December 13, 2022

The tweet reads, "Halt the massacre in Peru. The brutal repression against the people has already left 8 dead (2 minors), hundreds arrested and injured. We denounce human rights violations and express our solidarity with the brotherly Peruvian people in their legitimate right to protest."

During the hearing, Castillo expressed that he has not committed any crime of conspiracy or rebellion, adding that he is "unfairly and arbitrarily detained."

In response to the persecution against him, he asked his followers to meet at noon on Wednesday outside the Diroes prison where he is serving preliminary detention. The police have reinforced the surveillance of the place in anticipation of disturbances.

Previously, the Public Ministry described the investigation against the former president as "complex," an assessment that could prolong his imprisonment for at least eight months.