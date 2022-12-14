Boluarte Proposes Advancing Peruvian Elections to December 2023

Meanwhile, Judge Checkley ordered former President Pedro Castillo to remain in prison for an additional 48 hours.

For the third time in the last week, Dina Boularte changes her mind regarding the date until which she could remain in the presidency of Peru.

On Wednesday, she suggested that general elections could be held in Dec. 2023, that is, four months before April 2024, the date that she initially proposed as the most appropriate one.

Boluarte, who assumed the Peruvian presidency on Dec. 7 swearing that she would remain in office until 2026, held a meeting with the Council of State on Tuesday night, when the electoral calendar was modified due to the pressure of the massive protests.

"By making readjustments, this can be brought forward to December 2023. Before that date, technically and legally, time would not fit. Consequently, good Peruvians, sisters and brothers, have to maintain ourselves and walk within the laws and the constitution," she said.

"Kill or die", says a police chief in Andahuaylas, Peru.



The indigenous Andean region has been a hotbed of resistance to the right-wing coup against Pedro Castillo. Police have killed numerous protesters in that area. pic.twitter.com/5m1S3pZnSZ — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) December 14, 2022

The definitive date for the new general elections, however, continues to be subject to negotiations between the political elites. Seeking to appear transparent and "responsible", Boluarte admitted that the schedule does not depend on her but on the lawmakers and the electoral authorities.

Meanwhile, Juan Carlos Checkley, in charge of the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation, ordered former President Pedro Castillo to remain in prison for an additional 48 hours, although his seven-day preventive detention ended at noon today.

Judge Checkley also rescheduled for 8:00 am on Thursday a hearing in which he would listen to the parties involved in a new judicial process, through which Prosecutor Uriel Teran requested that Castillo serve 18 months of preventive detention.