Protests Demand Closure of the Peruvian Congress

The Ombudsman's Office rectified the number of deaths after the police repression against the demonstrations and confirmed six deaths.

Mobilizations in Peru continue this Tuesday in several localities to reiterate the demand for the closure of Congress, the release of former president Pedro Castillo, as well as the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the holding of new elections.

According to community media, protests have taken place in Plaza San Martin, downtown Lima (capital), Lambayeque, Cusco, Ica, Tacna, and other regions.

In addition, the Ombudsman's Office rectified the number of deaths after the National Police repression of the demonstrations. It indicated that a total of six deaths had been confirmed so far.

"The Ombudsman's Office wishes to inform the public that there are six and not seven people dead in the context of the protests taking place in the country," the agency said, adding that among the victims are two teenagers.

During the last days of demonstrations, sectors of the population have denounced police repression against peaceful protests.

teleSUR's correspondent in Peru, Jaime Herrera, reported that the Plaza San Martin, an emblematic venue during demonstrations, "has been taken over by the Police."

"More than 2,000 police officers are preventing the people who are gathered here from being able to meet inside this square," he said.

On this day, the Peruvian Judiciary also announced that the Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court rejected the appeal presented by former president Castillo against the preliminary detention issued against him for the alleged crime of rebellion.

The crisis in Peru has increased after Congress approved, last December 7, Castillo's vacancy and swore in Dina Boluarte as the new president.

The measure was executed after Castillo declared the temporary dissolution of Congress, called elections for its renewal, decreed the establishment of an emergency government and a national curfew.