Social Movements Demand the Holding of Elections in Peru

"On Wednesday, far-right elites carried out a racist and classist strategy aimed at breaking the popular will and removing Castillo from the presidency," New Peru militant Alvites said.

On Thursday, the Police repressed the citizens who protested in the center of Lima demanding the closure of Congress, which removed Pedro Castillo from the presidency on Wednesday. Currently, he is imprisoned in the Barbadillo prison in the district of Ate.

The New Peru movement and other political groups requested that the authorities advance general elections and convene a Constituent Assembly.

These organizations reject the "truce" that President Dina Boluarte requested because it will open the way for policies that will not favor the popular classes.

"On Wednesday, far-right elites carried out a racist and classist strategy aimed at breaking the popular will and removing Castillo from the presidency," New Peru militant Lucia Alvites said, adding that Boluarte's truce “represents in practice a pact with the coup plotters that have been handcuffing democracy.”

Ahora, desde Perú: la policía arremete con violencia y gases contra manifestantes en Plaza San Martín, rechazan el gobierno de Dina Boluarte, un fallecido sin confirmar... la violencia siempre viene con el golpismo!! pic.twitter.com/H8LcSQXign — DΛViD.cu (@David_qva) December 9, 2022

The tweet reads, " Now from Peru: in San Martin Square, the police attack with violence an gas protesters rejecting the government of Dina Boluarte. There is one death not yet confirmed. Violence always comes with a coup!!"

“What we propose is that elections be called with new rules. We must have a referendum that allows us to establish certain reforms, return power to the people, and ask citizens if they want a new Constitution,” she pointed out.

In Arequipa, Cusco, Ayacuchom and other southern provinces, social organizations have called on people to go to the capital city to protest against Castillo's imprisonment and force a call for new elections.

Besides blocking the Pan-American highway, citizens have held demonstrations in Ica, Arequipa and Tacna. They also demand the closure of Congress and new elections.