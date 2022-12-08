7-Day Detention Against Former President Pedro Castillo

The Peruvian Judiciary ordered seven days of preliminary detention against former president Pedro Castillo, investigated for crimes of rebellion and conspiracy.

This comes after Castillo announced the dissolution of Congress yesterday and decreed a government of exception. According to the resolution, "the period of judicial detention is in effect from December 7 to 13, 2022."

The measure was ordered during the hearing this Thursday 8th of the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation in charge of Judge Juan Carlos Checkley.

"The Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation, in charge of Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, ordered seven days of preliminary detention against former President Pedro Castillo, investigated for the crime of rebellion (alternatively conspiracy)," reported the Peruvian Judiciary.

Prosecutor Marco Huamán requested in the hearing the preliminary detention of Castillo, arguing before Judge Checkley that there is a danger of flight on the part of the former president seeking political asylum in Mexico. The Public Prosecutor's Office argued that the measure was necessary not to cloud the ongoing investigations.

Juzgado Supremo de Investigación Preparatoria, a cargo de juez Juan Carlos Checkley, dispone siete días de #DetenciónPreliminar contra el expresidente #PedroCastillo, investigado por el delito de rebelión (alternativamente conspiración). pic.twitter.com/qFwPpZEUUs — Poder Judicial Perú (@Poder_Judicial_) December 8, 2022

Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation, in charge of Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, provides seven days of Preliminary Detention against former President Pedro Castillo, investigated for the crime of rebellion (alternatively conspiracy).

Pedro Castillo was arrested yesterday, December 7, by the National Police after the Peruvian Congress approved a vacancy motion against him for "moral incapacity."

Hours earlier, Castillo announced the dissolution of Congress and decreed a government of exception. Still, the move was not supported by the Armed Forces and the National Police, who considered it unconstitutional.

Castillo is being held at the Directorate of Special Operations (DIROES), located in the district of Ate, Lima.

The Congress has sworn in Vice President Dina Boluarte as the new Head of State by constitutional succession.