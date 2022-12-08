Peru: Pedro Castillo is Transferred to Maximum Security Prison

After an unsuccessful attempt to dissolve Congress, he was removed from the presidency and indicted on charges related to the breach of the constitutional order.

On Wednesday night, former President Pedro Castillo was transferred to the Special Operations Directorate (DIROES), a maximum security prison near Lima where he will be confined while awaiting trial.

Previously, he spent over 8 hours in the Lima Prefecture, amid the situation created after his decree of dissolution of Congress. The Public Ministry announced the start of preliminary investigations against Castillo for "breaking the constitutional order.

Simultaneously, Attorney General Patricia Benavides and the Police entered the Government Palace as part of the proceedings related to the accusations of rebellion and conspiracy.

Teams from the Prosecutor's Office also entered various ministries to collect documentation for the open investigation against the former Peruvian president.

On Wednesday morning, Castillo decreed the temporary closure of Congress and the establishment of a "Government of Exception."

This decision was not supported by the majority of the members of his cabinet nor by the Armed Forces, the Police, the Constitutional Court, and the Judiciary.

Hours later, Congress debated a third vacancy request for moral incapacity against him, which was finally approved by 101 of 130 lawyers.